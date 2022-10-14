FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Westland Insurance recently announced that it acquired Arrow Insurance Agency, Emsland & Associates Insurance, and IBMG Canada Inc. on October 1st.

According to Westland, acquiring these companies represents its expansion across Canada and marks its first location in the city of Fort St. John.

Emsland & Associates is located in Kamloops, and IBMG Canada Inc. is a Toronto-based brokerage that reportedly increases Westland’s presence in the area.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Arrow Insurance, Emsland & Associates, and IBMG Canada to the Westland team,” said Jamie Lyons, Westland’s President and COO.

“As we continue our growth journey across Canada, we feel privileged to join forces with these three outstanding brokerages, each of whom have tremendous leadership and passionate employees. We are looking forward to working with their respective teams to continue serving their communities and make a difference in the lives of their clients.”

The release from Westland says it continues to invest in and grow its business through organic and strategic acquisitions.