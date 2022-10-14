FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Sikanni Chief River bridge is still being monitored through sensing devices until a repair is completed.

The sensing devices will also be collecting data for the bridge repair program that will reportedly include protecting damaged areas in the short term and assist in determining when the bridge speed limits can be lifted.

Though both lanes are now open, the speed limit remains in place, according to Public Service and Procurement Canada (PSPC).

These decisions follow a detailed engineering analysis and testing process done by outside consultants hired by PSPC at the time of the accident in August.

On August 25th, a vehicle incident on the Sikanni Chief Bridge that resulted in the death of a truck driver caused the bridge to be shut down for several hours.

The bridge was eventually opened to light traffic and commercial vehicles under 15,500 kilograms with proof of weight before being opened to 63,500 kilograms.

DriveBC continues to report the weight and speed limits.

Photo credit: Adventures In Mountain Time – museumnerd