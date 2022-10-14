MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. — The Ministry of Indigenous Relations is hosting an open house to learn about the Saulteau First Nations’ proposed land transfers.

The open house will be held at the Moberly Lake Community Hall on October 22nd from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a presentation at 2 p.m.

The province is transferring lands to Treaty 8 First Nations to make up for land owed since Treaty 8 was signed in 1899 and to accommodate the impacts of the Site C project.

The ministry will share why the transfers are happening, explain what work is involved, show where land parcels are proposed, and learn about interests that people maybe have about specific parcels.

The open house will reportedly include maps, backgrounder documents, the presentation and comment forms.

For more information, visit the Land Transfers in Northeast British Columbia page or contact mirr.northeast@gov.bc.ca.