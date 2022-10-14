On this episode of Moose Talks, we’re wrapping up our local elections coverage by chatting with the two candidates for mayor in Taylor: Peggy Alexander, and Brent Taillefer.
To find out more about all the candidates running for office this election, go to energeticcity.ca/election. To find information on where to vote, click here.
Tune in to Moose Talks, every Friday morning at 10 on Moose FM and live on the Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca Facebook pages.
