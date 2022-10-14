FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Family Practice Associates says they have been unable to find a replacement for Dr. Dennis Zhang.
A letter from Dr. Zhang to his patients was published Thursday, stating his intentions to leave Fort St. John.
The clinic is currently at maximum capacity, and efforts are still being made to recruit a new physician for those with Dr. Zhang as their doctor.
Dr. Zhang says he will be leaving the clinic and Fort St. John on December 23rd.
Anyone without a family doctor is asked to register with HealthLink BC and will be notified when a doctor becomes available.
Residents can also sign up for HealthELife so that they have access to their health information, including appointments, test results, and imaging results.
