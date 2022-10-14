Join over 50 other Supporters to help expose issues affecting friends and family across Northeast B.C.

CECIL LAKE, B.C. – A four-hectare fire has sparked north of Cecil Lake, according to the BC Wildfire Service dashboard.

The fire is listed as being caused by a person.

Energeticcity.ca has reached out to the BCWS for comment.

The BC Wildfire Service Dashboard as of the evening of October 14th, 2022.

This is a developing story.

Spencer Hall is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca and a recent graduate of the British Columbia Institute of Technology’s Radio Arts & Entertainment program. Growing up in Northwest B.C. made Spencer aware of the importance of local journalism, independent media, and reconciliation. In his spare time, you can find Spencer reading, playing video games, or at the FSJ dog park with his dog, Teddy.