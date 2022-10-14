CECIL LAKE, B.C. – A four-hectare fire has sparked north of Cecil Lake, according to the BC Wildfire Service dashboard.
The fire is listed as being caused by a person.
Energeticcity.ca has reached out to the BCWS for comment.
This is a developing story.
