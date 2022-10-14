FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — MLA Mike Bernier visited the Site C dam recently and believes the project is progressing well.

During his visit, Bernier was reportedly told that the project was not only back on schedule but even ahead of schedule.

The dam is expected to have one of the generators online by the end of next year, according to Bernier.

EnergeticCity spoke with Site C spokesperson Bob Gammer back in August, who confirmed that the project was on track to possibly be online by 2023.

However,the project overview for Site C still has estimations for generators not coming online until 2024.

Bernier also said that he was able to bring some of his other BC Liberal colleagues down to visit the site with him, including those from the lower mainland.

“It was a good eye-opener for a lot of my fellow political colleagues to be able to take that message home and to show what’s really happening on the ground rather than just rumours that are, in a lot of cases, not accurate.”

“I’ve been involved since day one on this,” Bernier said. “Watching all the different milestones through the generations has been exciting.”

The $16 billion project began work in 2015 and is expected to be fully completed by 2025. Once completed, the dam will be able to provide power to roughly 450,000 homes in B.C. every year.