WASHINGTON — Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is leading, not lagging, the global shift towards green energy in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Freeland urged the world’s democracies to spend more “domestic political capital” to prepare for a new era of economic and energy uncertainty.

But she says that message was aimed more at other countries than her own, where critics have accused the federal Liberals of failing to approve natural gas export projects fast enough to help ease a supply crunch in Europe.

At the same time, Freeland says liquid natural gas is still a key element of that green energy shift, particularly in the developing world.

And she cites Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in saying Canada will always be looking for what she called “economically viable” LNG projects.

Trudeau has said that while Canada is willing to ease regulatory red tape for such projects, it will be up to the private sector to decide whether they make good business sense.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2022.

The Canadian Press