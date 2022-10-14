VANCOUVER, B.C. — The BC SPCA has announced that they will be giving 50 per cent off on adoption fees for a limited time.
The discount will run from October 15th to 29th and apply to all animals up for adoption with the BC SPCA, including horses and other farm animals.
The discount period comes with the hope of opening up some space for new animals that may need shelter with winter coming.
BC SPCA’s senior director of community animal centres, Adrienne McBride, says, “if you have been thinking about adopting a pet and giving them the loving home they deserve, we encourage you to act now and take advantage of this promotion.”
Anyone interested in adopting can visit the SPCA’s website or a local BC SPCA branch.
