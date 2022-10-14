HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The Battleship Mountain wildfire southwest of Hudson’s Hope has seen an increase in fire behaviour due to recent weather conditions.

The wind currents and drought in the north led to the fire’s increased aggression on Thursday, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Most of the fire is still sitting at rank 2, with pockets at rank 3, meaning it is still burning on the surface but is more aggressive in some areas.

The wildfire service continues to respond to the fire by completing ignitions along Johnson-Forest Service Road and Gething Road to deprive the fire of fuel. There are currently 30 firefighters, two officers, and two helicopters assigned to the fire.

The fire is still an estimated 31,755 hectares in size.

Johnson-Forest Service Road at the Gething Creek Bridge, W.A.C. Bennett Dam Access Control Road, and Utah FSR are still closed until further notice.

There are currently 34 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre.