DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Seniors Expo takes place this Saturday, and South Peace MLA Mike Bernier says he is looking forward to it.

Bernier said that he organized the expo to help the seniors in the community understand and learn about what opportunities exist for them.

Bernier describes the event as a “one-stop shop” for seniors.

“The main thing is to showcase and highlight opportunities for seniors,” Bernier said.

“If you’re struggling and you want Meals on Wheels, if you need someone to help plow your snow, if you’re looking for a drive to a doctor’s appointment — there’s a lot of services in the community but a lot of people don’t know where to go or how to access them.”

The event is in person only and is free with registration. The expos will feature a light lunch, a few keynote speakers, and around 25 local vendors who have volunteered their time.

Bernier says they expect a few hundred people to be in attendance.

The event will take place in Dawson Creek at the Mercer Hall of Ovintiv Events Centre on October 15th. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and will go on until 2:30 p.m.

To learn more about the event, or to register, email mike.bernier.mla@leg.bc.ca or call 250-782-3430.