FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northern Health is seeking volunteers for their Point of Care Ultrasound Workshop.

The workshop aims to allow healthcare professionals in the community to learn how to use ultrasound technology to look for life-threatening conditions. By looking at health scans, doctors will be able to better pinpoint when something looks wrong.

The workshop will take place in multiple communities, including Fort St. John.

Both male and female volunteers are needed, and the workshop as a whole will only be a half day.

Northern Health explains that volunteers will have a probe placed on their stomachs and moved around during the workshop, noting that the procedure “will not hurt and is not dangerous. “

The workshop is set to take place on October 28th, and those interested should contact Jayleen Emery at physician.education@northernhealth.ca or via text at 778-349-6432.