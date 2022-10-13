HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — After almost two months, Hudson’s Hope residents may be able to start using the community’s potable water supply again soon.

The water test results for samples collected on October 4th and 5th came back with low enough levels of chloroform, according to a release from the District of Hudson’s Hope.

The district adds that reports were sent to Northern Health, and representatives from the health authority were expected to visit the water treatment plant on Thursday.

The Do Not Consume order, placed initially on August 9th, cannot be lifted until the plant passes two consecutive water tests.

For now, a Do Not Consume order remains in place for anyone the water treatment plant provides water to.

These samples are taken weekly on Tuesday and Wednesday and sent to Dawson Creek for Northern Health testing.

If these samples do not pass, more flushing will be completed, and an additional set of water samples will be taken.

The community of Hudson’s Hope was issued a boil water notice on July 21st after a failure in the plant’s filtration system was discovered.

Since the plant was started up again on September 10th, the district has been trying to get the water up to Northern Health’s standards.

For any questions or concerns, residents can reach out to the District Office at 250-783-9901.