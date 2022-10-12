FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre has announced his new Shadow Cabinet, which includes local Member of Parliament Bob Zimmer.

Zimmer will continue his role as Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Arctic Sovereignty, a position he was also given by the party’s previous leader, Erin O’Toole, in 2021.

Zimmer was first elected as an MP to the Prince George-Peace River area in 2011. He was first appointed to cabinet in 2019 as Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs.

Since coming to office, Zimmer has sat on many committees, including the Standing Committee for Veteran Affairs and the Standing Committee for Natural Resources.

“I am honoured to have been once again appointed Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Arctic Sovereignty; Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency,” said Zimmer in a release.

“I also look forward to continuing to travel throughout our North to see and hear first-hand the challenges and opportunities that residents face when it comes to not only economic development, but also being on the frontline to protect Canada’s Arctic sovereignty and security.”

In the announcement of his Shadow Cabinet, Poilievre said, “I am proud to announce our hard-working and strong team.”

“Together, we will ensure Canadians benefit from the fruits of their labour, so they can take back control of their lives here in Canada, the freest country on earth.”