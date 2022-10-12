PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Most wildfires in the North Peace region are now under control or being held, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The fire that started at the Blueberry Rodeo Ground on September 30th, suspected to be caused by a person, is now under control and sitting at 5.80 hectares, according to the BCWS.

The fire started by lightning near Graham River in August is being held at 63 hectares.

The BCWS says the Folded Hill Creek wildfire is still out of control and is now 1,661 hectares. This wildfire began on August 27th by lightning.

The Battleship Mountain wildfire is now listed as being held by the wildfire service and is 31,755 hectares.

The Moberly River wildfire that started in August is being held at 105 hectares, according to the BCWS.

The Bearhole Lake wildfire south of Tumbler ridge is under control and 6,299 hectares in size.

The Prince George Fire Centre has 32 active wildfires, and provincially, there are 205 active wildfires.

There have been 1,680 wildfires provincially this year.