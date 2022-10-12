FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP says there has been a significant increase in ATV and UTV thefts in the past month and a half.

Police say the thefts have occurred inside the boundaries of Fort St. John and in the rural areas, including multiple thefts of UTVs in the Charlie Lake area.

The most recent report came in on Wednesday of a theft of a trailer with two quads on it.

According to the RCMP, thieves have been able to steal ATVs and UTVs while they were stored on trailers numerous times.

The detachment is asking the public to take measures to secure and protect their ATVs, UTVs and trailers by:

insuring the ATV or UTV;

removing a necessary fuse, installing a kill switch or removing the battering;

removing the keys from the ignition and keeping them in a separate location;

removing them from trailers and securing them in a garage or shed, out of sight;

securing trailers with trailer hitch locks and chaining them to something heavy or immobile;

storing them behind a fence with a locked gate;

parking strategically to block trailers with other vehicles.

“It is likely that these thefts are being conducted by a group of organized and experienced thieves,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, media relations officer for the Fort St. John RCMP.

“Public awareness and education can help owners protect their property, removing the temptation and preventing opportunities for thieves to continue stealing ATV/UTVs.”

In the event of a theft, the RCMP recommends calling the police to make a report and include a photo of the vehicle, the make, model, VIN, unique features, after-market parks and license plate numbers.

The Fort St. John RCMP Crime Reduction Unit is reportedly prioritizing the ATV and UTV thefts and investigating potential suspects.

Anyone who may have additional information about these incidents is asked to contact the detachment at 250-787-8100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.