VICTORIA — The British Columbia recall petition launched against Harwinder Sandhu, the member of the legislature for Vernon-Monashee, was a failure.

Elections BC says in a statement the recall petition was not submitted by the Oct. 11 deadline under the Recall and Initiative Act.

Genevieve Ring was issued the petition and 28 voters registered as canvassers to collect signatures.

Elections BC says that despite the failure, the recall proponent must return the petition sheets to Elections BC, although signature counts won’t be released or verified.

Both Ring and the Sandhu must file financial disclosure reports to the chief electoral officer by Nov. 8.

Of the 27 recall petitions issued since the law came into force in 1995, Elections BC says none have met the requirements of the act.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2022.

The Canadian Press