PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — A new wildfire has been reported by B.C. Wildfire Services near Sandy Creek, 135 kilometres northwest of Fort Nelson.

The fire is located near Sandy Creek, 16 kilometres south of the Northwest Territory border. It is currently burning at 35 hectares.

The Sandy Creek fire is burning in a remote location at ranks 2 and 3, meaning the fire is still on the surface and is not burning aggressively.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

B.C. Wildfire Services has said that a response officer and an initial attack crew are now responding to the fire.