VANCOUVER — The BC Coroners Service says deaths of homeless people in the province jumped 75 per cent in 2021 compared with the year before.

A preliminary report released by the service shows there were 247 deaths of people experiencing homelessness last year.

Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe says many homeless people are facing significant health concerns, including physical disabilities, mental-health challenges and substance-use issues.

Story Continues Below

The report says 93 per cent of all accidental deaths among people experiencing homelessness were caused by the illicit drug supply.

The coroners service says an average of 153 homeless people have died between 2016 and 2020.

The release of the report coincides with Homelessness Action Week in B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2022.

The Canadian Press