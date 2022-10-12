Join over 50 other Supporters to help expose issues affecting friends and family across Northeast B.C.

Find Out More

Jordan was joined by FSJ Fire Inspector, Alyn Stobbe, to talk about Fire Prevention Week.

Community Roundup is brought to you by Brad’s Furniture & Appliances

This episode originally aired on October 12, 2022. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on InstagramTwitter, and LinkedIn

Report an error

Read our guiding principles

Thanks for reading!

Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round.

For as little as $5 a month, you will fund more coverage that will expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. 

Become a Supporter today.

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT

More stories you might like

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Avatar photo

Greg is the Reader Engagement Lead for Energeticcity. His duties also include social media management, digital marketing implementation, and video production. In his spare time, Greg enjoys reading comics, playing video games, and hanging out with his wife and dog.