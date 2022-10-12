VANCOUVER — Aritzia Inc. says its net income increased by 16 per cent in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, as both retail and e-commerce sales rose year-over-year.

The Vancouver-based clothing retailer says it earned $46.3 million or 40 cents per diluted share in the second quarter, up from $39.8 million or 35 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted net income was $82.6 million or 44 cents per share, compared with $72.9 million or 39 cents per share in the prior year.

Revenues rose 50.1 per cent to $525.5 million from $350.1 million year-over-year, with same-store sales rising 28.3 per cent.

Retail revenues rose almost 70 per cent to $351.6 million while e-commerce sales increased 33.1 per cent to $173.9 million.

Aritzia says its strong performance has continued through the start of the third quarter.

