Join over 50 other Supporters to help expose issues affecting friends and family across Northeast B.C.

Find Out More

VANCOUVER — Aritzia Inc. says its net income increased by 16 per cent in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, as both retail and e-commerce sales rose year-over-year. 

The Vancouver-based clothing retailer says it earned $46.3 million or 40 cents per diluted share in the second quarter, up from $39.8 million or 35 cents per share a year earlier. 

Excluding one-time items, adjusted net income was $82.6 million or 44 cents per share, compared with $72.9 million or 39 cents per share in the prior year. 

Revenues rose 50.1 per cent to $525.5 million from $350.1 million year-over-year, with same-store sales rising 28.3 per cent. 

Retail revenues rose almost 70 per cent to $351.6 million while e-commerce sales increased 33.1 per cent to $173.9 million.

Aritzia says its strong performance has continued through the start of the third quarter. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATZ)

The Canadian Press

Report an error

Read our guiding principles

Thanks for reading!

Thanks to over 50 Supporters who care about local news, we were able to hire an investigative reporter to start a series delving into the health care system in Northeast B.C.; however, we will need your help to keep this reporter working year-round.

For as little as $5 a month, you will fund more coverage that will expose issues affecting friends and family in our region. 

Become a Supporter today.

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT

More stories you might like

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Avatar photo

The Canadian Press

news@moosefm.ca

The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. Energeticcity.ca subscribes to Canadian Press articles about British Columbia news and Energy news.