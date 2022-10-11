On this episode of Voices of the Peace, host Ted Sloan is joined by someone who lives in many different worlds doing many different things. Sit down and enjoy this conversation with Craig Brooks.
Voices of the Peace is a monthly podcast to showcase the people in Northeast B.C. that make this a great place to live. Thanks to our sponsors Urban Systems and Bluewave Energy for making this show possible.
Find out more at energeticcity.ca/voices
