TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — The Tumbler Ridge Days Society (TR Days Society) has announced its Halloween fundraiser events for this year.

This year the event is in cooperation with the Blunden’s Yard Haunt, a haunt put on by the Cosgrove family at their family home for over 15 years.

The only request they made was that attendees bring donations of non-perishable food items.

“We outgrew our space in 2018 because we had 1,000 people attend and got a truckload of donations,” explained Terry Cosgrove, the TR Days Society executive director.

The haunt is not the only event being put on this year. On top of the haunt, TR Days Society is also hosting a block party on October 29th. The event includes a costume contest for attendees of all ages with prizes, a haunted maze, a bonfire, and a 50/50 draw.

There is also a pumpkin carving contest where participants may turn their creations in for a chance to win and have their pumpkin displayed at the block party. Those interested can submit their pumpkins on the 28th.

The event is family-friendly and will take place between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 29th. Admission is free, and Golden Arrow will provide a free shuttle service to the fairgrounds.