FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Tiffany Wilson Pet Photography is selling calendars again to fundraise for the BC SPCA and On Our Way Home Animal Rescue.

Wilson, the photographer, says this started with her pet photography business.

“I had some pretty pictures, and I always thought it would be cool to make a calendar one year, and I’ve always wanted to be able to donate to the SPCA,” she explained.

She began in 2019, selling 50-60 calendars and raising almost $1,800.

In 2020, she raised over $3,000, and in 2021, she raised over $4,500.

This year, she hopes to raise $6,000.

To do this, she looks for sponsors to cover the printing costs of the calendars so that when they are printed and sold, 100 per cent of the proceeds can be donated to the animal rescues.

The calendars are $30 each, and the total proceeds will be evenly split between the BC SPCA and On Our Way Home Rescue.

Wilson says she is still looking for sponsors to fund the $3,636.64 print cost of the 200 calendars she’d like to sell.

Once the printing cost is covered, she will do an online presale of the calendars, as well as sell some calendars at the Artisan Farmhouse and Rivers Animal Hospital.

The online orders are typically done by e-Transfer, and the ones sold at the Artisan Farmhouse and Rivers Animal Hospital are cash only.

Wilson can be contacted on Facebook, through her website, and at info@tiffanywilsonpetphotography.com for calendar sales or sponsorship opportunities.

Photo credit: Tiffany Wilson Pet Photography. Model: Koda