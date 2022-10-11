FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Between the three Tim Hortons locations, $7,392.80 was raised for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation during Smile Cookie Week in Fort St. John.

The event ran across Canada for a week in September, raising a record-breaking $15 million for over 600 local charities through Smile Cookie sales, according to a release from Tim Hortons.

The first Smile Cookie campaign was in 1996 to raise funds for Hamilton Children’s Hospital, says the release.

Since then, more than $92 million has been raised for charities and organizations such as hospitals, community care organizations, food banks and schools.