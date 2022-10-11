FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Northeast BC Brogan Safety U15 Bantam Trackers and the Poorboy U18 Trackers won games against Grande Prairie Provincial Rentals Storm and GP Storm over the weekend.

The under-15 boys took the win against Grande Prairie Provincial Rentals Storm 7-4 in the regular season opener on Saturday in Grande Prairie.

Up next for the boys is against the Sturgeon Sting in Morinville, Alberta, on Friday at 6 p.m., followed by a game against the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers in Fort Saskatchewan at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The U15 Trackers have another game on Sunday against the TRAC Wolverines in Whitecourt.

The Poorboy Trackers defeated the GP Storm in an 8-0 shutout with goalie Baker in their home opener at the Pomeroy Sports Centre in Fort St. John.

Their next game will be at home again on Saturday against the Peace River Royals. The puck drops at 1:30 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.