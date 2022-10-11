FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City Council of Fort St. John announced two new proclamations for Medical Radiation Technologist Week and Small Business Week in their latest council meeting.

Both proclamations are for recognition and announcement of two new weeks for recognition and celebration in the months of October and November.

The first comes at the request of the Canadian Association of Medical Radiation Technologists – British Columbia (CAMRT-BC). They sought a proclamation for Medical Radiation Technologist Week 2022, which will take place November 6-12th.

This week looks to recognize medical radiation technologists for their hard work and contributions to Canadian healthcare, especially during the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

The second proclamation came at the request of the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce. They sought a proclamation for the week of October 17-20th to be known as Small Business Week.

This week looks to recognize, develop and celebrate small businesses in Fort St. John. This will include a Proclamation Breakfast on October 17th and educational sessions throughout the week, among other events.

Both proclamation requests were approved by mayor Lori Ackerman at the city council meeting on October 11th, 2022.