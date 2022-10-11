DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The North District Major Crime Unit (NDMCU) was deployed to a shooting in Dawson Creek that left one man dead.

At approximately 6 p.m. on October 9th, the Dawson Creek RCMP responded to a report of a vehicle incident on Highway 97 near Arras road.

Frontline officers attended the scene, and one man was in a vehicle who suffered from injuries inconsistent with a vehicle collision before succumbing to his injuries.

“Investigators are currently in the area looking for witnesses and collecting video or dash-cam footage,” said Sergeant Chris Manseau, media relations officer for the BC RCMP.

“Investigators are working closely with partners to determine the motive in this incident.”

NDMCU has taken over the investigation and is working closely with the Dawson Creek RCMP and the BC Coroners Service.

“The public can expect to see an increase in police in the area for the next several days while the investigation continues,” Manseau added.

The major crime unit is asking any witnesses or anyone who was near the intersection of Highway 97 south and Arras Road, heading towards Dawson Creek between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. with dash-camera video to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.