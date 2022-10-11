FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John City Council recognized the service for five local firefighters at their latest council meeting.

Firefighters Matthew Troiano, Ryan Bowie, Simon Caughill, Ryan Tancock and Tyler Ristau were all recognized for their years of service today.

Matthew Troiano, the city’s deputy chief of community safety, was celebrated for his ten years of service. He began working as a suppression firefighter in 2012 and has completed many additional programs, such as the City Supervisory program and his Fire Investigators certificate.

Troiano was noted for his passion for fire safety and community education.

Ryan Bowie was recognized for 15 years of service, having begun as a volunteer firefighter before being hired in 2007. Bowie is now a lieutenant and has been an instructor with the IAFF Fire Ground Survival Program for the past few years. He was noted for his dedication and love of adventure.

Simon Caughill is one of three firefighters recognized for 20 years of service. Caughill began his career in Fort St. John in 2002 in fire suppression and has since excelled to become the suppression captain. He was noted for his hard work and is currently enrolled in the City’s Supervisory Training Program.

Ryan Tancock was also noted for his 20 years of service, which began in 2002. Over the years, Tancock has made his way up through the ranks to become the captain of C Crew and an instructor for Wildland Firefighter. He also fights wildfire provincially and is noted for his reliability.

Finally, Tyler Ristau was also recognized for his 20 years of service. Since starting in 2002, he has worked his way through the ranks until he became captain of B Crew in 2019. Ristau is the shop steward for the union and is also currently enrolled in the city’s Supervisory Training Program.

The city council of Fort St. John thanks all these firefighters for their years of service, and mayor Lori Ackerman said she expects to see them all again in ten more years.