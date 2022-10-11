FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John City Council recognizes the director of public works and utilities for his long years of service.

Jeremy Garner was recognized at the council meeting on October 11th for his 20 years of service to the city of Fort St. John.

Garner originally began working for the city in 2002 as a Water and Sewer Utility Operator. Over the course of these 20 years, he worked his way up through working in utilities and public sectors until he took on the director role in 2018.

According to council Jeremy “cares about the organization and the people he works with.”

Over the course of his tenure, Jeremy has been responsible for leading and implementing many advancements, such as AI and Asset Tracking for fleet management.

Outside of work, Jeremy is an active member of the North Peace Search and Rescue. He is also an avid outdoorsman and a “grand master of witty one-liners.”

The council extended their thank you for Jeremy’s years of service and can’t wait to see what the next twenty years will bring.