Spookiest House is back, and this year you can win a Play Station 5 with a hard drive thanks to Apex Dental.

If you think you have the Spookiest House in Fort St. John submit it to the map:

Spookiest House Map

We’ll be checking your Spookiest House on the map- so make sure it is spooktacular! You have until November 1st 2022 at 11:59PM to submit your Spookiest House on the map.

A Teal Pumpkin at the front of a house is the mark of a house that will be handing out non traditional treats on Halloween. This includes, fruit, toys, and other items that are allergy friendly. If you are participating in Halloween but not handing out non traditional treats, add your teal pumpkin on the map! Families with dietary restrictions or allergies will know where to Trick or Treat with their little ones! Visit the link above and add your Teal Pumpkin on our map!