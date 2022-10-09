FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies suffered back-to-back losses this past weekend.

The Huskies lost to the Sexsmith Vipers, 4-2, on Saturday, a day after a 2-1 defeat to the Grande Prairie Wheat Kings.

The Vipers are on top of the Northwest Junior Hockey League standings a couple of weeks into the season. The team now boasts a 7-0 record after beating the Huskies.

As witnessed in some pre-season matchups and Friday’s game, the Huskies continue to outshoot their opponents, even in a losing effort. The Huskies put up 32 shots, while the Vipers had 20.

Brandon Modde and Nathan Brownlee each scored for Fort St. John.

The Huskies will have one game at home next Friday against Beaverlodge before heading to Dawson Creek the following day to face the Kodiaks.