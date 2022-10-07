In this epsiode of Moose Talks we speak with the candidates for Mayor of Fort St. John.

We are joined by Lila Hansen and Shannon Stange. Steven Labossiere was invited but was unable to join us live.

For information on all the candidates running in Northeast B.C. visit www.energeticcity.ca/election

Tune in to Moose Talks this morning at 10 on Moose FM or watch live on the Moose FM and Energeticcity Facebook pages.

This episode originally aired on October 7, 2022. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn