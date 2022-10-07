FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory in the North Peace River region.

This advisory will last from Friday night into Saturday morning in Dease Lake, Bulkley Valley, Lakes District, Williston, North Peace River, Stuart to Nechako, Prince George and Quesnel.

The statement from Environment Canada says areas of dense fog will redevelop as a ridge of high pressure continues to linger over the province’s interior, and visibility may be reduced to near zero.

Environment Canada expects travel to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. It encourages drivers to turn their lights on while driving and maintain a safe following distance.

The fog is forecasted to lift late Saturday morning.

According to Environment Canada, low-lying areas and communities in valleys may experience reduced visibility until early Saturday afternoon.