FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Clean Farms is hosting collection events for farmers to safely drop off unwanted pesticides, as well as livestock or equine medication.

Farmers are welcome to drop their pesticides and animal medications off at one of the collection locations, free of charge.

The collection event comes once every three years in collaboration with Croplife Canada and the Canadian Animal Health Institute.

The first event in Fort St John is set to take place on October 12th at 9704 78th Street, with a second one taking place in Rolla on October 13th at 5082 Rolla Road.

For a full list of what can be dropped off, visit their website. For further details or questions, Clean Farms can be contacted via email at info@cleanfarms.ca, or via telephone at 877-622-4460.