FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Firefighters responded to a city staff vehicle that was on fire earlier this week.

The incident occurred approximately an hour before Northern Health’s overdose prevention van was set ablaze.

At about 8 p.m. on October 2nd, a Fort St. John Fire Department crew responded to a motor vehicle fire in the Pomeroy Sports Centre parking lot, said Deputy Fire Chief Matt Troiano.

When the crew was en route, the vehicle was identified as a city staff vehicle.

Troiano says somebody put the fire out with an extinguisher before the firefighters arrived, and it was limited just to one vehicle.

It has not been confirmed if the two incidents are linked.

Energeticcity.ca reached out to the Fort St. John RCMP for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.