FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has announced its Artist in Residence pilot program.

The program, which started this year, was created as a way to enrich the community of Fort St. John through various forms of art and community workshops, according to the city. The program also aims to engage with different community builders.

The artists in residence for this pilot program consist of Indigo Hamer, a Montreal-based multimedia artist, and Richard Bell, an illustrator and designer.

Multiple initiatives have already gone on in the community with the assistance of the program — from pop-up galleries in collaboration with Peace Studio North to community doodle boards found at many public events.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce this pilot program that will allow increased professional arts opportunities and create connections with the community in new and creative ways,” said Arts and Culture manager Eryn Griffith.

“We look forward to continuing the development of this program and enhancing arts and culture in our community.”

Throughout the fall and winter, the Artist in Residence program will be partnering with the Indigenous Artist’s Market to host unique programming within the community. The next initiative is the Skateboard Factory program for youth and young adults, where participants can design their own skateboards.

Other planned programs for the seasons include Indigenous-led creative opportunities and an electric guitar design program.