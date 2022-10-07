FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The city buses running in Fort St. John are now back to their original location for exchanges by the North Peace Cultural Centre, no longer beside Subway.

Ryan Harvey, with the City of Fort St. John, says the buses moved back after construction was completed on 100th Street.

He says the city received an alert but no news release about the change.

“We will do some digging on our side to make sure that that doesn’t happen,” Harvey added.

Energeticcity.ca reached out to BC Transit for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.”

Avatar photo

Shailynn Foster

shailynn@moosefm.ca

Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.