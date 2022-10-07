FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The city buses running in Fort St. John are now back to their original location for exchanges by the North Peace Cultural Centre, no longer beside Subway.

Ryan Harvey, with the City of Fort St. John, says the buses moved back after construction was completed on 100th Street.

He says the city received an alert but no news release about the change.

“We will do some digging on our side to make sure that that doesn’t happen,” Harvey added.

Energeticcity.ca reached out to BC Transit for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.”