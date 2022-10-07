FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Sikanni Chief River bridge now has both lanes open after a vehicle incident caused damage to the structure in August.

The speed limit on the bridge is still 30 kilometres an hour, and commercial vehicles 63,500 kilograms and under are permitted, according to DriveBC.

On August 25th, a vehicle incident on the Sikanni Chief Bridge that resulted in the death of a truck driver caused the bridge to be shut down for several hours.

The bridge was eventually opened to light traffic and commercial vehicles under 15,500 kilograms with proof of weight before being opened to 63,500 kilograms.

Since then, tests have been running to determine whether the bridge can handle larger loads.

There will be no additional updates from DriveBC until Tuesday, October 11th.