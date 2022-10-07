DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — After a bear attacked two women on Monday evening, a Dawson Creek man has stepped up to organize a benefit dinner and silent auction to assist both families.

Edward Mah, the owner of Bing’s Furniture and Appliances, scheduled and planned the benefit dinner for Saturday, November 5th, at the George Dawson Inn. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and a buffet from Flavours 8 will be available at 6:30 p.m.

A silent auction will also be at the event, featuring several gift cards donated by local businesses.

Mah says he landed in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday and thought about how he could help the ladies and their families.

He had the idea of a benefit dinner, so he contacted Jeanette, the owner of Flavours 8, who offered to donate their time and a buffet.

Jeanette then contacted the George Dawson Inn, and the manager donated their banquet rooms and facilities.

“By Wednesday at noon, the basics were organized,” Mah said.

Jeanette contacted the victims’ families to ensure they were okay with what Mah and Jeanette were doing, and the families were overwhelmed by the support.

“It’s just taken off like gangbusters,” he said.

Mah says tickets should be available by Saturday, but they’ve already sold about 100 of them at $25 a ticket.

“We had initially thought that we would do 200 tickets… So we’re opening it up to 300,” he said.

This benefit comes after two women were severely injured in a bear attack on Monday evening.

That day, two officers on UTV located the victims critically injured, lying in the bush with a large boar black bear lingering nearby.

Several attempts were made to scare the bear off. However, it remained and would not leave the vicinity of the victims.

RCMP officers believed the bear to be guarding the victims, so they discharged a rifle, striking the bear and killing it.

Ellie Lamb, director of community outreach for the Get Bear Smart Society, says the attack was a rare example of a bear treating humans as food, and the officers were left with no choice but to kill the bear.

The victims were then secured and transported out of the trail network to waiting paramedics, after which they were medi-vacced with serious life-threatening injuries.

As of the time of writing, Analyn Shurtliff remains in a Vancouver hospital’s ICU, according to the update on the GoFundMe page, which now has raised over $14,000.

Cheng, the other victim, is still in hospital in Edmonton, and her fundraiser is just under $12,000.

List of auction donations so far for the benefit dinner: