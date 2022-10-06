VANCOUVER — A bank robbery suspect is in custody following a nearly two-hour long standoff with Vancouver police.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, staff at a bank near Main Street and East Pender Street called 911 to report a robbery.

When officers arrived, they spotted the suspect attempting to take off in a cab.

Police stopped the taxi near Main Street and National Avenue, allowing the driver and a second passenger to escape while the suspect barricaded himself inside the vehicle.

Members of VPD’s Emergency Response Team used a police dog and a stun gun to eventually arrest the suspect, who was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2022.

The Canadian Press