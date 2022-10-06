FORT ST. JOHN, BC – Northeast BC Predators female rep hockey teams are getting ready to hit the ice for league play.

The league consists of three teams – under-13, under-15, and under-18.

The league includes players from all over Northeastern BC, making it difficult to have consistent practices and games, according to Predators president Angela Ayre.

“Previously, we were out in Clearview. This year, we’ve managed to get some ice time in Fort St. John and Taylor, so it makes it a little more central for everyone,” said Ayre.

“That’s been a big win for us.”

In order to accommodate travel times, Ayre said the league schedules its gameplay a little differently.

“We do super weekends, almost like a showcase weekend,” said Ayre.

“We all get together, and everyone plays three games in one weekend. We have four weekends over the season that we all get together and play each other, and that’s our league.”

The three teams will participate in the Richmond Classic female hockey tournament from October 21st – 23rd.