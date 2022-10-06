FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northern Health has shared a way for residents of Fort St. John to access a family doctor.

Fort St. John residents can access the Health Connect Registry or call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 for advice or to register. Once registered, residents will be placed on a waitlist and contacted by a clinic once they begin accepting new patients.

The registration page can be found here on HealthLink’s website.

While waiting, Northern Health recommends using the Northern Health Virtual Care Line until you are placed with a family doctor. This virtual clinic is for residents of the North Health region who do not have a family doctor or nurse practitioner and cannot access community health centers for reasons such as them being closed.

The service is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1-844-645-7811. You can learn more about the virtual clinic by visiting the Northern Health website.

Energeticcity.ca recently released part one of its investigative series, Code Grey, looking into the state of the health care system in Northeast B.C.