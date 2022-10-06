FORT ST. JOHN — Last weekend’s Puppy to Superhero event helped raise money for the Green Capes Lions Club.

The weekend of family fun took place at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre in Fort St. John. The event included an outdoor BBQ, raffles and contests, and a cute Thanksgiving photoshoot for those that brought their furry friends along.

The event raised $1,862.95 overall. The proceeds will all go to the Green Cape Lions Club, which directly benefits the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

The group focuses on the training and placement of service dogs for people all over Canada.

Daniel Smith, the event organizer, is in charge of all the events related to the club in Northern B.C.

A member of the club since 2020, he says that the event overall went very well.

“We had a number of very generous donations, and there was a lot of interest in the Green Capes Lions Club and the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides,” said Smith.

The Green Capes Lions Club would like to thank the management of the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre for hosting the event. They would also like to thank the hotel and Ford Motor for volunteering, Moose FM for sponsoring the event, Cameron Canada for donating the propane and BBQ, and Butcher’s Block for their food donation.

The Green Capes Lions Club will be holding their next event at the PetValue in Dawson Creek for yet another Puppy to Superhero event on November 5th and 6th. There will also be a second event at this location in December, with a proper date to be announced at a later time.

Donations can be made directly to the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides on their website. Merchandise and calendars can be purchased online at the Green Cape Lions Club website.