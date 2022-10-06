FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — In its third-quarter report, the BC Northern Real Estate Board reports that 513 Fort St. John properties worth $206 million have been sold as of September 30th, 2022.

This is compared to 619 properties worth $238.7 million that were sold as of September 30th, 2021.

Since the beginning of this year, half of the 242 single-family homes sold for less than $385,000 and took about 62 days to sell.

On top of those homes, 18 parcels of vacant land, 62 half duplexes, 42 homes on an acreage, 28 manufactured homes in parks, and an additional 52 manufactured homes on land were sold this year.

As of the end of September 2022, 509 properties of all types in Fort St. John remain on the market.

In Fort Nelson, 66 properties worth $11.5 million have sold in the first nine months of 2022, compared to 71 properties having sold this time last year for $15 million.

Of the 22 single-family homes sold so far this year, half sold for less than $192,500 and took an average of 124 days to sell.

Six homes on acreage, five manufactured homes in parks, and 15 manufactured homes on land sold in 2022.

As of September 30th, there were 136 properties of all types available for purchase in Fort Nelson.

In the third quarter, the BC Northern Real Estate Board says that sales in its region fell below pre-pandemic levels for the first time since the pandemic.

“Within the quarter, sales fell sharply, and in September, were at their lowest level since 2010 on a seasonally adjusted basis. At the same time, active listings have jumped 16 per cent from the end of last quarter and are currently at their highest level since July 2020,” the board said in a release.

However, despite this upturn in listings, active listings reportedly remain “well-below” balanced markets. The board says this is due to a long-term decline in listings that’s been occurring since 2010.

“Average days on the market remain near record lows, despite increasing 10 per cent from last quarter (the all-time low). Average sale price remains high, down just 4 per cent from last quarter.”

The board says that sales have fallen sharply in the north, with active listings edging up more gradually.

“The combined result of these trends has been to move the Sales-to-Active-Listings ratio back towards historical norms and just shy of balanced market territory for the region.”

It adds that other indicators, such as average price and days on the market, are gradually trending towards a “softer market.”

The board says as the Bank of Canada proceeds to slowly “tighten,” it anticipates that mortgage rates will continue to drag on prices and sales.