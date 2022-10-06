FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John has appeared on Monopoly spin-offs before, and a new one has now joined the fold.

The local Chamber of Commerce released its edition of Fort St Johnopoly in 2013. The game was extremely well received and beloved by locals at the time, according to the Fort St. John North Peace Museum Curator, Heather Sjoblom.

“Even though it’s almost 10 years later, these games still sell well,” says Sjoblom. “People like the local connection.”

This version of the game is still available at the North Peace Museum gift shop, as well as at the Fort St. John Hospital Auxiliary.

For those looking for something a little newer but less local, Outset Media has partnered with Walmart Canada to put out their own limited edition spin-off called Fort St. John-opoly. This version is the latest in a line of games that feature Canadian cities such as Fort Erie and Prince Albert.

This version of the game is available at local Walmart locations or through their website.