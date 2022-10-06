VICTORIA, B.C. — The B.C. government is reminding residents to drive safe and plan ahead this Thanksgiving long weekend.

The ICBC reports that approximately 22 people are injured in 130 accidents in the North Central region on Thanksgiving weekend per year. Thankfully, there are many ways to help keep residents and their loved ones safe on the road.

Drivers are reminded to be prepared for heavier traffic and potentially bad weather such as rain, fog, or snow. Using caution while driving and making sure that winter tires are installed will help to minimize any issues on that front.

Drivers are also reminded to prepare for their journeys beforehand. Planning for rest stops before you leave. Make sure there is food and water for all passengers, and assess your vehicle for gas or battery levels, so that things like spare tires are accounted for. Warm clothing and emergency first aid kits are also suggested items to bring along.

During the Fall, it’s important to remember that animals are on the move. Make sure to keep an eye out for them, especially at night. Slow down and use caution if you see animals on or beside the road.

The province also wants to remind people not to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and to stay off their phones while driving. This way everyone can have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.