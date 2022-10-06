DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The BC Conservation Officer Service (COS) confirmed in a Facebook post that the bear attack on Monday was a rare occurrence.

The adult male black bear that was killed that evening was acting alone, and physical evidence found during the autopsy of the bear confirmed it was the animal that attacked the two women, according to the COS.

The service says conservation officers examined the attack site, took pictures, measurements and evidence, as well as interviewed the victims and witnesses as part of the investigation, which determined the attack was predatory.

This investigation and results come only days after two women were severely injured in a bear attack on Monday evening.

That day, two officers on UTV located the victims critically injured, lying in the bush with a large boar black bear lingering nearby.

Several attempts were made to scare the bear off. However, it remained and would not leave the vicinity of the victims.

RCMP officers believed the bear to be guarding the victims, so they discharged a rifle, striking the bear and killing it.

Ellie Lamb, director of community outreach for the Get Bear Smart Society, says the attack was a rare example of a bear treating humans as food, and the officers were left with no choice but to kill the bear.

The victims were then secured and transported out of the trail network to waiting paramedics, after which they were medi-vacced with serious life-threatening injuries.

As of the time of writing, Analyn Shurtliff remains in a Vancouver hospital’s ICU, according to the update on the GoFundMe page, which now has raised over $13,000.

Cheng, the other victim, is still in hospital in Edmonton, and her fundraiser is over $11,000.