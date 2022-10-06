FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Environment Canada and B.C.’s Ministry of Environment have again issued a special air quality statement for the North Peace.

This is the third time an air quality statement has been issued for the area in the past week.

Areas affected under the smoky skies bulletin are the City of Fort St. John and all communities along Highway 97 extending from Farmington to Pink Mountain; Highway 29, including Moberly Lake and Hudson’s Hope; Rolla, Clayhurst, and Goodlow.

As of noon on Thursday, Fort St. John’s air quality is low risk, according to the Air Quality Health Index.

According to Firesmoke.ca, smoke will be moving into the region from the Battleship Mountain wildfire and the Folded Hill Creek wildfire over the next 48 hours.

The Folded Hill Creek fire is labelled as under control and is currently 1,661 hectares in size.

The Battleship Mountain fire, discovered on August 30th, is being held at 31,755 hectares in size.

There are currently 28 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre region and 184 active wildfires across the province.