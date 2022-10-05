FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John tied its record for the highest average temperature this past summer, according to Environment Canada.

The Energetic City saw an average temperature of 16.8 degrees Celsius in June, July and August, compared to its normal 15.1 degrees Celsius.

The previous record was in 1961, which also had an average temperature of 16.8 degrees Celsius.

Records have been kept in the area since 1943.

Bobby Sekhon, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, also says Fort St. John received about 60 per cent of the average precipitation over the summer.

He says the summer started “fairly normal” in June regarding temperature and precipitation.

Once July and August hit, the region saw warmer and drier conditions that contributed to the tie for the warmest summer on record.

Sekhon adds that the region saw a couple of heat waves throughout the summer.

He says a lot of overnight temperatures broke records as well, leading to a lot of hot nights in August.

However, August still saw about 83 per cent of the average precipitation, while July only saw about 18 millimetres of rainfall or 23 per cent of the average.

The Peace Region also saw a hot and dry September this year.